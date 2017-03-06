Three IDF officers charged with invol...

Three IDF officers charged with involuntary manslaughter in soldier's death

Three IDF officers from a classified Military Intelligence unit were indicted on Monday for the death of Cpl. Ilan Yankelevich, who drowned in a water reservoir in southern Israel last year.

Chicago, IL

