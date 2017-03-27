The Latest: UN chief says Arabs must ...

The Latest: UN chief says Arabs must heal divisions

The U.N. secretary-general has warned Arab leaders that their internal divisions have opened the door to foreign intervention and have helped breed sectarianism and terrorism. Antonio Guterres told an Arab summit Wednesday that while fighting terrorism is essential, "any success will prove ephemeral" without a political solution to Syria's 6-year-old civil war that allows Syrians to decide their own fate.

