The Latest: Trump envoy holds talks on Mideast peace efforts
President Donald Trump's envoy has met with the Palestinian leader, the foreign ministers of Qatar and Egypt, and the EU foreign policy chief to talk about reviving Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki says Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Greenblatt met because "the American administration still needs certain clarifications."
