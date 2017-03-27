The Israeli Defense Forces paid for this soldier's sex reassignment
That's how the first openly transgender officer in the Israel Defense Forces, Lt. Shahar Erez, recalls the time three years ago when he was training to be an officer and told his company he was trans.
