Supreme Court ends Israeli woman's marriage to comatose husband
On Thursday, the court blocked rabbinical judges from reviewing an appeal against the nullification of the marriage after imposing an injunction against it in January. Israel's Chief Rabbinate, which is responsible for Jewish family courts, had sought to allow a review of a 2014 decision by the Safed Rabbinical Court, ruling in its capacity as a divorce court, that the marriage may be dissolved.
