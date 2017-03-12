Soldier Who Killed 7 Israeli Schoolgi...

Soldier Who Killed 7 Israeli Schoolgirls Freed - And Celebrated - in Jordan

A Jordanian soldier who served 20 years for the 1997 killing of seven Israeli schoolgirls was released from jail late Saturday night, but the overnight release did not stall "large celebrations and a hero's welcome," The Washington Post reported. "I entered prison a soldier of the armed forces, and today I consider myself a member of the armed forces," said Ahmed Daqamseh, who was greeted by hundreds of supporters and relatives near the capital of Jordan, according to the Post.

Chicago, IL

