Rivlin invites British royal family to visit Israel

Israeli president asks visiting UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to relay the invitation to mark the centenary of the Balfour Declaration. President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday extended an invitation to the British royal family to visit Israel.

