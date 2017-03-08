Reform Movement Slams Israel's Anti-B...

Reform Movement Slams Israel's Anti-BDS Ban As Anti-Democratic

The URJ, which has the largest membership of any Jewish denomination, said it opposes both the law and boycotts of Israel. "We are frustrated that by passing this law, the Israeli government has in essence posted a giant sign by the door of the Jewish state saying, 'Don't come unless you agree with everything we're doing here,'" Rabbi Rick Jacobs, the URJ's president, said in a statement to JTA on Thursday.

