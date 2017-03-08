Putin hosts Netanyahu for talks set t...

Putin hosts Netanyahu for talks set to focus on Syria

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KMIR 6

Israel's prime minister is set to visit Moscow for talks with Russian Pr... . Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow, Russia on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... 3 hr Hostis Publicus 1
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 8 hr yehoshooah adam 199
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 11 hr Mahmood 12
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 5 Tm Cln 56
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 5 Inquisitor 121,927
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 3 TRD 71,268
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC