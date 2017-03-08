Purim readings aim to bridge Israel's religious-secular gap
Jews take part in the reading of the Megillat Esther on the eve of the Jewish Purim holiday, at the Oz VeGaon outpost in Gush Etzion. March 4, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Pieces of a man
|43
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|13 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|19 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|199
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|21 hr
|Mahmood
|12
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 5
|Tm Cln
|56
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 5
|Inquisitor
|121,927
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC