Proposed Israel travel ban moves forw...

Proposed Israel travel ban moves forward, draws comparisons to Trump's

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Israel's parliament this week approved a bill that would bar foreign activists who call for economic, cultural or academic boycotts of either Israel or the Jewish settlements in the West Bank -- a move that drew comparisons to President Trump's "extreme vetting." If the law takes effect, it would set up a "blacklist" in border inspection computers, and anyone appearing on it would be stopped at Ben Gurion Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 8 hr True Christian wi... 11
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 11 hr Barmsweb 197
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon 21 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 5 Tm Cln 56
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 5 Inquisitor 121,927
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 3 TRD 71,268
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,418,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC