Proposed Israel travel ban moves forward, draws comparisons to Trump's
Israel's parliament this week approved a bill that would bar foreign activists who call for economic, cultural or academic boycotts of either Israel or the Jewish settlements in the West Bank -- a move that drew comparisons to President Trump's "extreme vetting." If the law takes effect, it would set up a "blacklist" in border inspection computers, and anyone appearing on it would be stopped at Ben Gurion Airport.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|8 hr
|True Christian wi...
|11
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|11 hr
|Barmsweb
|197
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|21 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 5
|Tm Cln
|56
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 5
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 3
|TRD
|71,268
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
