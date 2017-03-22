Promised Land: Venezuela Jewish conve...

Promised Land: Venezuela Jewish converts fight way to Israel

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The journey almost fell apart late last year when, after seven months of correspondence with officials in Israel, they were denied entry over concerns they weren't involved enough with Venezuela's Jewish community and were looking to take advantage of Israel's immigration policies to flee the troubled South American nation. But that decision was reversed in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 16 hr Pieces of a man 47
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Tue Tm Cln 58
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 18 TRD 71,271
News Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10) Mar 18 YIDFELLAS v USA 185
News Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13) Mar 18 Yidfellas v USA 20
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Mar 17 yehoshooah adam 206
News 'The Settlers' delves into Israeli politics and... Mar 17 USS LIBERTY 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,901 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC