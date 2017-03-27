Palestinian woman shot dead in stabbing attack lost son in police shooting

Siham Rateb Nimir, the 49-year-old east Jerusalem woman who was shot dead by Border Police Wednesday afternoon after attempting to stab an officer near Damascus Gate with scissors may have acted out of grief and rage following her son's death last year at police hands. Shortly after midnight on September 5, police shot and killed her son Mustafa Nimir near Jerusalem's Shuafat refugee camp after he allegedly rammed his car into a group of officers stationed at the volatile area's checkpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.