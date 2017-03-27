Palestinian woman shot dead in stabbing attack lost son in police shooting
Siham Rateb Nimir, the 49-year-old east Jerusalem woman who was shot dead by Border Police Wednesday afternoon after attempting to stab an officer near Damascus Gate with scissors may have acted out of grief and rage following her son's death last year at police hands. Shortly after midnight on September 5, police shot and killed her son Mustafa Nimir near Jerusalem's Shuafat refugee camp after he allegedly rammed his car into a group of officers stationed at the volatile area's checkpoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|12 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Fire
|60
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 28
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 28
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 24
|VERY ALARMED 2
|5
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC