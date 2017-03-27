Palestinian Woman Brandishing Scissors Killed By Israeli Troops In Jerusalem
Israeli paramilitary police officers shot and killed a Palestinian woman who tried to attack them with a pair of scissors outside Jerusalem's walled Old City on Wednesday, police spokesmen said. The incident occurred at Damascus Gate, a heavily guarded entrance to the Old City and the scene of similar violence in the past.
