Palestinian released over murder of Israeli soldiers14 min ago

A Palestinian sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the 2000 lynching of two Israeli soldiers has been released after new evidence emerged, the army said. A photo of a man with bloody hands screaming with joy in a Palestinian police station after the two soldiers were beaten to death became an iconic image from the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

