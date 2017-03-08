Palestinian leader says Trump committ...

Palestinian leader says Trump committed to Mideast peace

22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says U.S. President Donald Trump has assured him of his commitment to Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted Abbas as saying that Trump "asserted his full commitment to the peace process."

