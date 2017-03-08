Palestinian leader, President Trump t...

Palestinian leader, President Trump to hold first phone call...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 10 hr Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 11 hr yidfellas v USA 4
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... 17 hr Frogface Kate 3
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Thu Pieces of a man 43
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu yehoshooah adam 199
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Thu Mahmood 12
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Mar 8 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 279,461,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC