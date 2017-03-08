Palestinian leader, President Trump to hold first phone call...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|11 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|17 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Pieces of a man
|43
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Thu
|yehoshooah adam
|199
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|Thu
|Mahmood
|12
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Mar 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC