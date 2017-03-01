Palestinian killed by Israeli settler after alleged stabbing attack
In 2016, Ma'an recorded the deaths of 112 Palestinians and 15 Israelis due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A young Palestinian man was shot and killed by an Israeli settler in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron after allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack on Wednesday afternoon, the Israeli army reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|Barmsweb
|189
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,413
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|5 hr
|Tm Cln
|54
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|7 hr
|stalk this
|121,926
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|8 hr
|trump on meth
|2
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|10 hr
|Elmer Gantry
|3
|The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je...
|10 hr
|cost of zionism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC