Palestinian killed by Israeli settler...

Palestinian killed by Israeli settler after alleged stabbing attack

In 2016, Ma'an recorded the deaths of 112 Palestinians and 15 Israelis due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A young Palestinian man was shot and killed by an Israeli settler in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron after allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack on Wednesday afternoon, the Israeli army reported.

Chicago, IL

