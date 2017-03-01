Palestinian killed after opening fire...

Palestinian killed after opening fire on IDF forces in Ramallah

14 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Overnight security forces attempted to arrest wanted Palestinian in Ramallah, when the forces entered the village the they were met with rounds of fire from the terrorist, the IDF reported Monday morning. As a result security forces returned fire and the terrorist was killed.

Chicago, IL

