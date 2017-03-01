Palestinian killed after opening fire on IDF forces in Ramallah
Antisemitism in the US is on the rise - what do US senators and Israeli ministers have to say about it? Save your seat Overnight security forces attempted to arrest wanted Palestinian in Ramallah, when the forces entered the village the they were met with rounds of fire from the terrorist, the IDF reported Monday morning. As a result security forces returned fire and the terrorist was killed.
