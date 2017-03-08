Palestinian Hip-Hop Star Tamer Nafar ...

Palestinian Hip-Hop Star Tamer Nafar Fights Racist Israeli Policies in New Film, "Junction 48"

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Democracy Now

We continue our conversation about Israel by looking at a film that's just been released titled "Junction 48." The film centers on Kareem, an aspiring Palestinian rap artist who lives in an impoverished, mixed Palestinian-Jewish city near Tel Aviv. "Junction 48" shows how Kareem, his Palestinian girlfriend Manar and their friends use hip-hop to fight back against Israel's policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 16 min Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 1 hr yidfellas v USA 4
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... 7 hr Frogface Kate 3
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 15 hr Pieces of a man 43
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Thu yehoshooah adam 199
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Thu Mahmood 12
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Wed Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC