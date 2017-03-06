Palestinian gunman killed in clash with Israeli forces
A Palestinian gunman fired at Israeli soldiers and military police during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday and the Israeli forces shot and killed the attacker in response, the army and police said in a statement. The exchange of fire took place in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, which Israeli forces entered during a raid to seize a suspected militant.
