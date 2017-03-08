Pakistani accused of compiling Israel...

Pakistani accused of compiling Israeli targets for Iran in Germany

Pakistani Syed Mustufa H. stands behind his lawyers Thomas Penneke and Michael de Saavedra-Mai at the start of his trial in Berlin on March 8, 2017. A Pakistani man accused of spying for Iran went on trial in Germany Wednesday, for allegedly searching out potential Israeli attack targets for the Revolutionary Guards.

Chicago, IL

