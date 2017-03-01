NY Gov Cuomo travels to Israel

10 hrs ago

Cuomo left Saturday and will return Monday. He will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tour Yad Vashem and the Western Wall and attend a security briefing at Jerusalem's Old City Police Headquarters.

Chicago, IL

