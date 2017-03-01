Niece of Israeli killed in terror attack condemns Womena s Strike for...

The niece of an Israeli killed in a terrorist attack nearly 50 years ago criticized the planned International Women's Strike for allowing into a leadership role one of the convicted terrorists that killed her uncle. In an Op-Ed published last week on the Huffington Post website, Terry Joffe Benaryeh said she commends the goal of the strike, a push for women's equality, planned for March 8, which is the official observance of International Women's Day.

