Nails on the road, followed by shooti...

Nails on the road, followed by shooting attacks on Israelis

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The Security Services released for publication Sunday that several Hamas cells has been arrested in Judea and Samaria over the past several weeks while planning attacks on Israelis. Last month, a number of students from Bir Zeit University, near Ramallah, were detained for questioning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Arab Israelis protest mosque louds... 9 hr cocorico 3
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 10 hr True Christian wi... 15
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,269
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Sat yehoshooah adam 202
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 10 Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Mar 10 yidfellas v USA 4
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... Mar 10 Frogface Kate 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,510,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC