Nails on the road, followed by shooting attacks on Israelis
The Security Services released for publication Sunday that several Hamas cells has been arrested in Judea and Samaria over the past several weeks while planning attacks on Israelis. Last month, a number of students from Bir Zeit University, near Ramallah, were detained for questioning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Arab Israelis protest mosque louds...
|9 hr
|cocorico
|3
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|10 hr
|True Christian wi...
|15
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|TRD
|71,269
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|Sat
|yehoshooah adam
|202
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|Mar 10
|Frogface Kate
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC