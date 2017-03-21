More Palestinians in Jerusalem seek I...

More Palestinians in Jerusalem seek Israeli citizenship

15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

More Palestinians in east Jerusalem are applying for Israeli citizenship in hopes of swapping their vulnerable status as mere city residents for the rights and ease of travel that come with an Israeli passport. But after long touting its offer of citizenship to them, Israel is now dragging its feet in granting it, those who track Palestinian applicants say.

