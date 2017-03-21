Media: Netanyahu to continue East Jer...

Media: Netanyahu to continue East Jerusalem construction

13 hrs ago

Israeli media is quoting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that he has no plans to limit Jewish construction in East Jerusalem. It quoting him as acknowledging "difference of opinion" with the U.S. government on the issue and that he was "ready to discuss" limiting settlement construction in the West Bank and coming up with an "agreed-upon formula."

Chicago, IL

