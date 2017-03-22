March 22, 2017Co-founder of BDS movement arrested in Israel for tax evasion
A co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel was arrested in Israel for tax evasion. Omar Barghouti, a Qatari-born Palestinian who lives in northern Israel with his Israeli-Arab wife, was arrested Monday and questioned before being released a few hours later on bail, the Israeli business daily Globes reported.
