Jordanian soldier who killed 7 Israeli children released from prison
A Jordanian soldier who was convicted of killing seven Israeli school girls two decades ago has been released from prison after serving his sentence, family sources said on Sunday. They said Ahmad Daqamseh was now in his family home in the village of Ibdir near the city of Irbid in northern Jordan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|TRD
|71,269
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|19 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|202
|Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ...
|21 hr
|True Christian wi...
|13
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env...
|Fri
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Pieces of a man
|43
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC