Jordanian soldier who killed 7 Israel...

Jordanian soldier who killed 7 Israeli children released from prison

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

A Jordanian soldier who was convicted of killing seven Israeli school girls two decades ago has been released from prison after serving his sentence, family sources said on Sunday. They said Ahmad Daqamseh was now in his family home in the village of Ibdir near the city of Irbid in northern Jordan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr TRD 71,269
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 19 hr yehoshooah adam 202
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... 21 hr True Christian wi... 13
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Fri yidfellas v USA 4
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... Fri Frogface Kate 3
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Thu Pieces of a man 43
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,351 • Total comments across all topics: 279,492,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC