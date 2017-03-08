Johnson says Britain still backs 2-st...

Johnson says Britain still backs 2-state solution in Mideast - Wed, 08 Mar 2017 PST

Britain's foreign minister said on Wednesday that his country remains "absolutely" committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and that obstacles to a deal, including accelerated Israeli settlement building, must be removed. Boris Johnson said he believes it's still possible to set up a state of Palestine alongside Israel and that the leadership change in Washington might offer an opportunity.



