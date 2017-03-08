Israel's women combat soldiers on frontline of battle for equality

Not far from the Syrian border, two Israeli soldiers - a man and a woman - faced off in a training session of Krav Maga, an Israeli self-defence technique. "I want you to be aggressive, give him the fight of his life," physical education officer Lotem Stapleton urged the woman, a soldier in the Haraam artillery battalion, the Israeli military's longest-running mixed-gender combat battalion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.