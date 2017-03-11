Israeli police seek to question James Packer in Benjamin Netanyahu probe: reports
Israeli police have reportedly contacted Australian authorities in an effort to question businessman James Packer about his relationship with Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli media outlets reported on Friday that police had contacted unnamed Australian authorities as part of their investigation into the Prime Minister.
