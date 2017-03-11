Israeli police seek to question James...

Israeli police seek to question James Packer in Benjamin Netanyahu probe: reports

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Israeli police have reportedly contacted Australian authorities in an effort to question businessman James Packer about his relationship with Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli media outlets reported on Friday that police had contacted unnamed Australian authorities as part of their investigation into the Prime Minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 3 hr Barmsweb 200
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 17 hr Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 18 hr yidfellas v USA 4
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... Fri Frogface Kate 3
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Thu Pieces of a man 43
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Thu Mahmood 12
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Mar 8 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,469,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC