Israeli police question Hollywood mog...

Israeli police question Hollywood mogul in Netanyahu probe

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

An Israeli police official says Israeli investigators questioned Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan in the U.S. last week as part of a corruption investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The investigation, dubbed "File 1000," reportedly concerns claims that Netanyahu improperly accepted lavish gifts from wealthy supporters, including Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 15 hr yehoshooah adam 195
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Sun Tm Cln 56
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 5 Inquisitor 121,927
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 3 TRD 71,268
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... Mar 2 Elmer Gantry 3
News The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je... Mar 2 cost of zionism 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,544 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC