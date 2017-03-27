Israeli Man Whose Wife Was Killed In 2016 Terror Attack Announces Engagement
Natan Meir, whose wife Dafna was killed in a terror attack in their home, announced that he is engaged to be married. Meir announced Monday evening on social media that he is engaged to Jerusalem native Zohar Morgenstern.
