Israeli lawmakers reach out to US Jews on anti-Semitism

A group of lawmakers representing a cross-section of Israel's political spectrum is reaching out to American Jews to discuss anti-Semitism in the United States. The visit by the five members of the Knesset, or parliament, this week comes at a time when anxiety over anti-Semitic activity is running high in both countries.

