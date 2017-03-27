Israeli lawmakers reach out to US Jew...

Israeli lawmakers reach out to US Jews on anti-Semitism

In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017, photo Israeli Knesset lawmaker Tali Ploskov responds to questions from an Associated Press reporter, in Boston. Ploskov is among five members of the Knesset scheduled to participate Wednesday, M... BOSTON - A group of lawmakers representing a cross-section of Israel's political spectrum is reaching out to American Jews at a time when anxiety over anti-Semitic activity is running high in both countries, and amid uncertainty over the direction of U.S. policy toward the Jewish state under President Donald Trump.

Chicago, IL

