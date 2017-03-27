Israeli lawmakers reach out to US Jew...

Israeli lawmakers reach out to US Jews on anti-Semitism

A group of lawmakers representing a cross-section of Israel's political spectrum is reaching out to American Jews at a time when anxiety over anti-Semitic activity is running high in both countries, and amid uncertainty over the direction of U.S. policy toward the Jewish state under President Donald Trump. The five members of the Knesset, or parliament, arrived in Boston on Tuesday after attending the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, where U.S. officials including Vice President Mike Pence and senior members of Congress pledged continued support for Israel.

