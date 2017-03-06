Israeli Comedian Says 'Wake Up And Sm...

Israeli Comedian Says 'Wake Up And Smell The Apartheid'

In a searing monologue on Israel's Channel 10, comedian Assaf Harel ended his "Good Night" show with a call to arms against his country's occupation of the West Bank, which he framed as a dangerous human rights violation. "We're doing great and there are a couple million people we're responsible for and they're in an horrible state, infrastructure, food, healthcare, education," he said, in the closing minutes of the last installment of his program.

