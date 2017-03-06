Israeli Comedian Says 'Wake Up And Smell The Apartheid'
In a searing monologue on Israel's Channel 10, comedian Assaf Harel ended his "Good Night" show with a call to arms against his country's occupation of the West Bank, which he framed as a dangerous human rights violation. "We're doing great and there are a couple million people we're responsible for and they're in an horrible state, infrastructure, food, healthcare, education," he said, in the closing minutes of the last installment of his program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|4 hr
|Barmsweb
|194
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Sun
|Tm Cln
|56
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 3
|TRD
|71,268
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|Mar 2
|Elmer Gantry
|3
|The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je...
|Mar 2
|cost of zionism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC