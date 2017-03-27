Israeli cabinet approves new settlement after outpost demolished

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has approved Israel's first new settlement in two decades to compensate for the demolition of a settler outpost. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35581026.ece/0675c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-7efa2f0d-f8f0-4092-88cd-8b04d8f2f8b4_I1.jpg Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has approved Israel's first new settlement in two decades to compensate for the demolition of a settler outpost.

