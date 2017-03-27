Israeli cabinet approves new settlement after outpost demolished
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has approved Israel's first new settlement in two decades to compensate for the demolition of a settler outpost. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35581026.ece/0675c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-7efa2f0d-f8f0-4092-88cd-8b04d8f2f8b4_I1.jpg Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has approved Israel's first new settlement in two decades to compensate for the demolition of a settler outpost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success...
|17 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|2
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Fire
|60
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Mar 28
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 28
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 24
|VERY ALARMED 2
|5
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC