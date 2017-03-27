Israeli cabinet approves new settleme...

Israeli cabinet approves new settlement after outpost demolished

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has approved Israel's first new settlement in two decades to compensate for the demolition of a settler outpost. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35581026.ece/0675c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-7efa2f0d-f8f0-4092-88cd-8b04d8f2f8b4_I1.jpg Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has approved Israel's first new settlement in two decades to compensate for the demolition of a settler outpost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nazi SS Commander Wished Islamic Leader Success... 17 hr Hillary got thumped 2
News Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11) Wed Fire 60
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Mar 28 John 49
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 28 TRD 71,275
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Mar 26 Tm Cln 60
News Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado... Mar 24 VERY ALARMED 2 5
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC