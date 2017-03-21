Israeli army chief: Hezbollah leader ...

Israeli army chief: Hezbollah leader killed by his own men

Read more: The Now Newspaper

Israel has concluded that Hezbollah's top military commander was killed in Syria last year by rivals within the Shiite militant group, Israel's military chief said Tuesday. The explosive announcement was the latest sign of an escalating feud between Israel and Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group sworn to Israel's destruction.

Chicago, IL

