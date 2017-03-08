Israeli Arabs protest 'Muezzin Law'
Thousands of Israeli Arabs on Saturday staged a protest march in northern Israel against the "Muezzin Law" which passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset last week, AFP reported. Some 3,000 men and women marched through the town of Kabul, located 14 kilometers southeast of Akko , reported the AFP news agency.
