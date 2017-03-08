Israeli Arabs protest 'Muezzin Law'

Israeli Arabs protest 'Muezzin Law'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Thousands of Israeli Arabs on Saturday staged a protest march in northern Israel against the "Muezzin Law" which passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset last week, AFP reported. Some 3,000 men and women marched through the town of Kabul, located 14 kilometers southeast of Akko , reported the AFP news agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 12 hr TRD 71,269
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 22 hr yehoshooah adam 202
News Bill Maher's outrageous statements about Islam ... Sat True Christian wi... 13
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Fri Inquisitor 121,929
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Fri yidfellas v USA 4
News GOP-run committee backs Trump's pick for US env... Fri Frogface Kate 3
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) Thu Pieces of a man 43
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,074 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC