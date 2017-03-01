Israeli and Iranian musicians unite f...

Israeli and Iranian musicians unite for Tel Aviv concert

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 photo, Iranian Shahin Najafi, right, and Israeli Aviv Geffen singers rehearse in Tel Aviv, Israel. In a first joint Israeli-Iranian concert, the rockers hope to prove that despite the bitter enmity between their countries the people can unite in the name of a better future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 46 min TRD 71,417
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 13 hr Barmsweb 189
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 17 hr Tm Cln 54
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 19 hr stalk this 121,926
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... 20 hr trump on meth 2
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... 22 hr Elmer Gantry 3
News The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je... 22 hr cost of zionism 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC