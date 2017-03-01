Israeli and Iranian musicians unite for Tel Aviv concert
In this Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 photo, Iranian Shahin Najafi, right, and Israeli Aviv Geffen singers rehearse in Tel Aviv, Israel. In a first joint Israeli-Iranian concert, the rockers hope to prove that despite the bitter enmity between their countries the people can unite in the name of a better future.
