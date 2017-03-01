'Israel will not allow a street to be...

'Israel will not allow a street to be named after Yasser Arafat'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Saturday night about disabled IDF veterans' fight to prevent an Israeli street from being named after arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat. "I spoke with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri about the matter, and Deri said the Interior Ministry had not approved the street's name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Fri Tm Cln 55
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... Fri yehoshooah adam 190
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Fri TRD 71,268
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 2 stalk this 121,926
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... Mar 2 Elmer Gantry 3
News The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je... Mar 2 cost of zionism 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,320,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC