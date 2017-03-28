Israel warns citizens against visiting Egypt's Sinai
Prime Minister's Benjamin Netanyahu's counterterrorism office says there's a "very high concrete threat" of attacks and recommends Israelis leave the area immediately and those planning on visiting change plans. It's the highest level of warning Israel issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TRD
|71,275
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|15 hr
|EL Cacique-GSB
|48
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Sun
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Sun
|jonjedi
|7
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|185
|Can a new chief rabbi change the Israeli Rabbin... (Apr '13)
|Mar 18
|Yidfellas v USA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC