Israel warns citizens against visiting Egypt's Sinai

8 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Prime Minister's Benjamin Netanyahu's counterterrorism office says there's a "very high concrete threat" of attacks and recommends Israelis leave the area immediately and those planning on visiting change plans. It's the highest level of warning Israel issues.

Chicago, IL

