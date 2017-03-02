Israel soldier who shot Palestinian appeals conviction
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria is embraced by his mother at the start of his sentencing hearing in a military court in Tel Aviv The father of Elor Azaria, an IDF soldier convicted of manslaughter for killing a neutralized terrorist, expressed every confidence the court will overturn his son's sentence, saying that Elor's trial was a trial for every soldier. One of them, Eyal Besserglick, told AFP they had prepared part of the appeal, which related to both the conviction and the sentencing.
