Israel soldier appeals conviction in killing of Palestinian attacker

An Israeli soldier who was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment for killing a wounded and incapacitated Palestinian assailant appealed on Wednesday against a manslaughter conviction that could have sent him for jail for a maximum 20-year term. Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv.

