Israel slashes dues to UN following anti-Israel votes
Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said Wednesday's decision was taken following votes critical of Israel at the Human Rights Council. Nahshon says Israel is cutting "2 million dollars from its U.N. dues, given the anti-Israel votes at UNHRC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Fire
|60
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|John
|49
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|TRD
|71,275
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Mar 26
|Tm Cln
|60
|Senate confirms Trump's choice for US ambassado...
|Mar 26
|jonjedi
|7
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|Miller isn't fair to Israel (Jan '10)
|Mar 18
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|185
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC