Israel Prosecutors Appeal 'Excessively Lenient' Sentence For...
Israeli military prosecutors filed an appeal of the 18-month jail sentence of an Israeli soldier who shot a downed Palestinian terrorist. Elor Azaria, 20, who was convicted of manslaughter in January in an Israeli military court, was sentenced last month by a panel of three judges at the Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|18 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|195
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|Sun
|Tm Cln
|56
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 5
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 3
|TRD
|71,268
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
|'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect...
|Mar 2
|Elmer Gantry
|3
|The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je...
|Mar 2
|cost of zionism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC