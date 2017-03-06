Israel Prosecutors Appeal 'Excessivel...

Israel Prosecutors Appeal 'Excessively Lenient' Sentence For...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Forward

Israeli military prosecutors filed an appeal of the 18-month jail sentence of an Israeli soldier who shot a downed Palestinian terrorist. Elor Azaria, 20, who was convicted of manslaughter in January in an Israeli military court, was sentenced last month by a panel of three judges at the Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 18 hr yehoshooah adam 195
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) Sun Tm Cln 56
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Mar 5 Inquisitor 121,927
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 3 TRD 71,268
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
News 'Textbook teaches Christian, not Jewish connect... Mar 2 Elmer Gantry 3
News The Trump-Netanyahu alliance forces American Je... Mar 2 cost of zionism 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC