Israel media: police to question Netanyahu in ongoing probes

Israeli media say police will question Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a fourth time in corruption investigations concerning his ties with top executives in media, international business and Hollywood. Local media say police will question Netanyahu on Monday as part of two ongoing investigations.

