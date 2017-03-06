Israel makes it official: Cannabis is...

Israel makes it official: Cannabis is not a crime

Israel's Cabinet decriminalized the recreational use of cannabis, or marijuana, at its weekly meeting on Sunday in a move hailed by politicians from across the spectrum. Under the new policy, first-time offenders caught using marijuana in public will be subject to a fine of approximately $250, but will not face criminal charges.

